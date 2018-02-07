[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI's Movie Trailer Unveils

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI's first-ever Chinese movie 'Love Only' has unveiled its trailer.On February 6, the official social media account of 'Love Only' released a movie trailer along with the text written, "Here is a trailer that SEUNGRI and Bea Hayden Kuo are in. It is scheduled to be released on March 2."In the trailer, SEUNGRI and actress Bea Hayden Kuo are seen together in a dreamlike world surrounded by shining lights romantically looking at each other.They are also seen affectionately kissing, making the images linger in viewers' mind.The trailer shows SEUNGRI successfully expressing emotions of a guy deeply in love.On February 2, SEUNGRI posted a film still of 'Love Only' on his social media account with the caption in Chinese, "I am so excited about seeing my Chinese fans. You are going to come and watch the movie, right?"In the photo, he smiles happily with his lover in the movie.'Love Only' portrays a story of love and friendship of young adults, and was filmed in various locations around the world, including China, Hong Kong, France, Saipan, England and more.The original sound track of the movie has been said to be sung by SEUNGRI as well.SEUNGRI debuted in 2006 as a member of the renowned boy group BIGBANG, and demonstrated his skills in music and performance.It has been long since SEUNGRI has appeared on screen as an actor.The last time he was on screen was in a Japanese movie titled 'High and Low the Movie' in 2016.Fans are eager to see him on screen again.'Love Only' is expected to be released in theaters on March 2.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Love Only' Weibo, 'seungriseyo' Instagram, NK Contents)(SBS Star)