[SBS Star] The Last Stage of 3MCs for 'Inkigayo'…Who Will be the Next?
[SBS Star] The Last Stage of 3MCs for 'Inkigayo'…Who Will be the Next?

작성 2018.02.07
Three MCs of SBS' music program 'Inkigayo' said goodbye to the stage and their positions.

JINYOUNG from GOT7, JISOO from BLACKPINK, and DOYOUNG from NCT showed up at the ending of the show aired on February 4.

All MCs have worked together for a year since their first debut of the show as the hosts in February 2017.

Among the three MCs, DOYOUNG spoke first.InkigayoDOYOUNG said, "It was a pleasure to see you guys every week from this program. I will come back with a new album as soon as possible, so please wait for me."

He continued, "Thank you so much for our staffs who have been working with us for a year. You guys always took care of us."

Following DOYOUNG, JISOO added, "Thank you for our fans who have supported three of us. I thank the producers and staffs as well, and it was great to stand the stage with DOYOUNG and JINYOUNG."

On this episode of the show, various K-pop artists brightened the show.

From this stage, renowned artists such as BoA, Red Velvet, Suzy, gugudan, GOLDEN CHILD, VAV, iKON, OH MY GIRL, MOMOLAND, CHUNGHA, JBJ, MXM, and many more artists competed for the first place.InkigayoMeanwhile, SBS Inkigayo has not announced the incoming MCs of the show.

Who will be the next?

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo, 'Inkigayo' Official Website)

(SBS Star)  
