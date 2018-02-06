SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO and CL to Perform at the Closing Ceremony of the Winter Olympics
[SBS Star] EXO and CL to Perform at the Closing Ceremony of the Winter Olympics

K-pop boy group EXO and a former member of 2NE1's CL will be performing at the closing ceremony of '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics'.

On February 25, EXO and CL will be representing Korea at the closing ceremony of '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics' with their performance.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) considered various artists, but they came to the conclusion that EXO and CL were the most suitable artists to perform at the closing ceremony, since EXO and CL are artists of international repute.

EXO
As the K-pop group that represents Korea, EXO has plentiful experience attending numerous international events, such as performing at the opening ceremony for the '17th Asian Games Incheon 2014'.

Besides, EXO's BAEKHYUN sang the national anthem for the IOC's opening ceremony on February 5.

CL debuted in 2009 as a leader of the renowned group 2NE1 and was nominated for the TIME's 'The 100 Most Influential People of 2016'.

CL
'2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics' will be held from February 9 to 25.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'weareoneEXO' Facebook, 'chaelincl' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
