[SBS Star] SUNMI Shares a Heartbreaking Story behind Her Debut

K-pop artist SUNMI revealed a heartbreaking story behind her debut and father's passing.On the February 5 episode of tvN 'Talk Mon', SUNMI shared a story behind her debut for the first time.She started off the conversation by talking about the reason why she wanted to become an entertainer, "I actually was not planning to talk about this, but the reason why I wanted to become an entertainer was because of my dad. I lived with my dad and two of my younger brothers when I was in the fifth grade."She went on, "My dad was unwell, and it was getting worse. He used a medical ventilator at home, but he was eventually transferred to the hospital, as his condition worsened. As a result, we faced financial difficulties. I had to become the breadwinner in the family. My dad was immobile. 'How can I possibly solve this?', I thought to myself. My teachers wanted me to become a teacher, but I had to study at least 10 more years in order to become one. What was I supposed to do to earn money right at that point?"She continued, "That was when I decided to become an entertainer. At that moment, I believed that was the fastest way to make money. That was also when BoA was actively promoting her songs, so I wanted to become like her, so I went to different auditions by bus. At the age of 14, I made it into JYP Entertainment and became a trainee when my brothers were 10 and 12. After I became a trainee, I moved to Seoul."The singer continued her story, "My dad adored me and relied on me. He used to complain to me a lot as well. I always replied to his text messages, but training was making me super tired. It was too much for me, as I was still young. One day, I received a message from my dad. He wrote, 'I'm leaving first.' I thought my dad was just complaining about his life again as usual, so I didn't reply to his message. But he passed away the next day."She carried on, "He passed away three months before my debut. My dad also had a dream of becoming a singer. When I went back home for his funeral, my brothers were there as the chief mourners. There was a letter my dad had left me to read and it said, 'Please be my daughter again in the next life.'"Lastly, the singer said, "I still feel genuinely bad about not texting him back and not answering his calls."She said it was uneasy for her to share the story, as her brothers are currently staying with family members of her father and mother.The hosts of 'Talk Mon' and fellow guests shed tears after hearing SUNMI's story.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN 'Talk Mon', 'miyayeah' Instagram)(SBS Star)