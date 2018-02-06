SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TVXQ! Renews Its Contract with SM Entertainment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TVXQ! Renews Its Contract with SM Entertainment

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.06 16:28 수정 2018.02.06 16:43 조회 재생수17
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TVXQ! Renews Its Contract with SM Entertainment
The renowned K-pop boy group TVXQ! renewed its contract with its agency, SM Entertainment.

Since its debut, TVXQ! has been in good relationship with the agency from their shared experiences of struggles as a team and working overseas.

The staffs of SM Entertainment were especially considerate after the members finished their mandatory national military services.TVXQ!Although the contract was not over yet, agency proposed long-term activities and future visions for TVXQ!, which eventually led the group to make a quick decision on the renewal of contract.

Along with the new contract, TVXQ! is expected to explore stable and worldwide activities with enthusiastic support of its agency.TVXQ!From the perfect harmony of the artist and staffs, the two are looking forward to getting the best synergy.

TVXQ! debuted in 2004 and led worldwide success in the Asian region as the shooter of the powerful K-wave.TVXQ!Meanwhile, TVXQ!'s Japanese collection album 'FINE COLLECTION ~ Begin Again ~', released in October 2017, topped the Weekly Album chart of Oricon, the major music chart of Japan.

Although TVXQ! is a foreign artist group, they topped the chart for sixth times and left remarkable records as the first male artists from overseas.TVXQ!From November 2017, TVXQ! successfully completed its 5 Dome Tour in Japan, and is planning to hold '東方神起 LIVE TOUR ~ Begin Again ~ Special Edition in NISSAN STADIUM' for three days on upcoming June.

This additional holding date of concerts is the first time in history, and is expected to drag 1 million audience in Japan from agency's incessant support and investments.

TVXQ! intends to have domestic comeback with a new album in March.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'tvxq' Facebook, 'TVXQ!' Official Website)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호