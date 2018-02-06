[SBS Star] TVXQ! Renews Its Contract with SM Entertainment

The renowned K-pop boy group TVXQ! renewed its contract with its agency, SM Entertainment.Since its debut, TVXQ! has been in good relationship with the agency from their shared experiences of struggles as a team and working overseas.The staffs of SM Entertainment were especially considerate after the members finished their mandatory national military services.Although the contract was not over yet, agency proposed long-term activities and future visions for TVXQ!, which eventually led the group to make a quick decision on the renewal of contract.Along with the new contract, TVXQ! is expected to explore stable and worldwide activities with enthusiastic support of its agency.From the perfect harmony of the artist and staffs, the two are looking forward to getting the best synergy.TVXQ! debuted in 2004 and led worldwide success in the Asian region as the shooter of the powerful K-wave.Meanwhile, TVXQ!'s Japanese collection album 'FINE COLLECTION ~ Begin Again ~', released in October 2017, topped the Weekly Album chart of Oricon, the major music chart of Japan.Although TVXQ! is a foreign artist group, they topped the chart for sixth times and left remarkable records as the first male artists from overseas.From November 2017, TVXQ! successfully completed its 5 Dome Tour in Japan, and is planning to hold '東方神起 LIVE TOUR ~ Begin Again ~ Special Edition in NISSAN STADIUM' for three days on upcoming June.This additional holding date of concerts is the first time in history, and is expected to drag 1 million audience in Japan from agency's incessant support and investments.TVXQ! intends to have domestic comeback with a new album in March.(Credit= SBS funE, 'tvxq' Facebook, 'TVXQ!' Official Website)(SBS Star)