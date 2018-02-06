[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEYANG's 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS' Serenade to His Bride

On February 3, TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin tied the knot after their 3 years of dating.
The couple held the wedding ceremony in private, but instead they held an after party at a hotel located in Incheon, Gyeonggi-do.
With friends and close acquaintances' attendance to congratulate the couple's happiest day, TAEYANG took over the microphone and started singing a serenade to the love of his life.
Listening to TAEYANG singing 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS', Min Hyorin looked into TAEYANG's eyes with a beautiful smile.
TAEYANG's labelmate Sean shared the lovely clip on his social media account and wrote, "I pray that the two of you will beautifully and gratefully love each other."
(Credit= 'jinusean3000' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)
(SBS Star)