[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEYANG's 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS' Serenade to His Bride

K-pop artist TAEYANG's greatest hit, 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS' was indeed the most romantic song of all time.On February 3, TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin tied the knot after their 3 years of dating.The couple held the wedding ceremony in private, but instead they held an after party at a hotel located in Incheon, Gyeonggi-do.With friends and close acquaintances' attendance to congratulate the couple's happiest day, TAEYANG took over the microphone and started singing a serenade to the love of his life.Listening to TAEYANG singing 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS', Min Hyorin looked into TAEYANG's eyes with a beautiful smile.TAEYANG's labelmate Sean shared the lovely clip on his social media account and wrote, "I pray that the two of you will beautifully and gratefully love each other."(Credit= 'jinusean3000' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)