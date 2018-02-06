SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEYANG's 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS' Serenade to His Bride
작성 2018.02.06 14:44
K-pop artist TAEYANG's greatest hit, 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS' was indeed the most romantic song of all time.

On February 3, TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin tied the knot after their 3 years of dating.
TAEYANG, Min HyorinThe couple held the wedding ceremony in private, but instead they held an after party at a hotel located in Incheon, Gyeonggi-do.

With friends and close acquaintances' attendance to congratulate the couple's happiest day, TAEYANG took over the microphone and started singing a serenade to the love of his life.
TAEYANG, Min HyorinListening to TAEYANG singing 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS', Min Hyorin looked into TAEYANG's eyes with a beautiful smile.

TAEYANG's labelmate Sean shared the lovely clip on his social media account and wrote, "I pray that the two of you will beautifully and gratefully love each other."
 
 

_ 서로 감사하며 이쁘게 사랑하길 기도할께 ~

Sean Ro(@jinusean3000)님의 공유 게시물님,


(Credit= 'jinusean3000' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)  
