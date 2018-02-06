[SBS Star] The Behind Scenes of TAEYANG♥Min Hyorin's Wedding Pictorial

The behind cuts of the wedding pictorial for BIGBANG's TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin have been released.On February 6, Dazed Korea magazine officially released the video of TAEYANG and Min Hyorin during the shooting of their wedding pictorial on its social media account.Dazed Korea also noted that they are planning to release the special edition of the couple's photo book called 'loved' with the background in Hawaii.In the released video, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin are closely attached to each other at the beach in Hawaii with lovely postures.TAEYANG and Min Hyorin got married on February 3 at a church after dating around four years.Although their wedding ceremony and the after wedding party were held in private, the photos and videos taken by their relatives and close friends have been released online through their personal social media accounts with the delivery of joyful moments.The official release of special edition photo book further commemorates the couple's lovely wedding.(Credit= SBS funE, 'dazedkorea' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)