[SBS Star] The Behind Scenes of TAEYANG♥Min Hyorin's Wedding Pictorial
[SBS Star] The Behind Scenes of TAEYANG♥Min Hyorin's Wedding Pictorial

작성 2018.02.06
The behind cuts of the wedding pictorial for BIGBANG's TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin have been released.TAEYANG, Min HyorinOn February 6, Dazed Korea magazine officially released the video of TAEYANG and Min Hyorin during the shooting of their wedding pictorial on its social media account.
 

Dazed Korea also noted that they are planning to release the special edition of the couple's photo book called 'loved' with the background in Hawaii.TAEYANG, Min HyorinIn the released video, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin are closely attached to each other at the beach in Hawaii with lovely postures.TAEYANG, Min HyorinTAEYANG and Min Hyorin got married on February 3 at a church after dating around four years.TAEYANG, Min HyorinAlthough their wedding ceremony and the after wedding party were held in private, the photos and videos taken by their relatives and close friends have been released online through their personal social media accounts with the delivery of joyful moments.TAEYANG, Min HyorinThe official release of special edition photo book further commemorates the couple's lovely wedding.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'dazedkorea' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)       
