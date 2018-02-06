[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Sells Her Luxurious Condominium in Manhattan

Korean actress Song Hye Kyo has sold her luxurious condominium in Manhattan, New York City.On February 5, Hankook Ilbo reported Song Hye Kyo's condominium in Manhattan was sold for 1.87 million dollars on January 19―based on the information provided by StreetEasy, a searchable online database of residential property listings and recorded sales in New York City.The property first came into the market in April 2016 at a price of 2.2 million dollars, but remained unsold until now.The actress purchased the condominium for 1.74 million dollars all in cash back in 2008.The condominium is located near Central Park and equipped with a fitness center, swimming pool and luxurious communal lounge.In March 2016, Song Hye Kyo and actor Song Joong Ki were spotted in New York City together.At that time, their management agencies denied the dating rumor saying, "It is true that Song Hye Kyo is in New York City, but it's because she has a house there. Song Joong Ki visited New York City, so they went out for a meal. But they weren't alone, they were with other people."However, it later turned out they were in fact on a date in New York City.Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki tied the knot last October, and currently live in a house located in Itaewon, Seoul.The house in Itaewon is worth about 10 billion dollars, and was purchased by Song Joong Ki.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)