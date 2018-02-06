[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Expresses Thoughts on Receiving Fans' Gifts

K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN expressed that he no longer wants to accept physical gifts from his fans.On February 6, XIUMIN posted a long text on the official website of EXO-L(EXO's fandom), stating that he only wants to receive love and support from his fans from now on.XIUMIN carefully expressed his thoughts into words, "I am so thankful for all the gifts from you, and I am able to live without ever feeling like I need more things because of your gifts. I would love to receive all gifts from you, but what shall I do? There is no more space at home."The singer resumed trying to console any fans who may be hurt by his words, "I don't think there are any better gifts than love and support. Your love and support are something that I really would want to continuously receive, much more than physical gifts."He continued to explain, "Whether that is now or in the past, it has always been our job to return the love and support EXO-L have given to us, but it is not an easy task. Obviously, we will always do our best in everything we do. But now, we would like to do well in all things that we do. We will keep making improvements in all areas, even if it is only by a little."Following is the full text written by XIUMIN:Hmm! hmm! EXO-L, my most powerful universe~It's been a long time ey~ This is XIUMIN from EXO~ Haha;;Sorry... I wanted to greet you differently from how I normally would greet you...;;(I am not a weirdo.)I will think of a better way of greeting you!!EXO-L, you are doing well, right?Wondering how I am doing?I am getting ready for something these days.That something obviously is for you.You thought I was just taking some rest as I wasn't seen around, right?I would like to tell those fans that "That is certainly not the case!!".You are always wondering what we are up to, aren't you?Why aren't we telling you anything?The reason is!! It's not fun if we told you about it in advance.It may not sound great if I put it this way... but this is a part of our strategy...You are probably aware of this already.Just think that we are childishly playing push-pull with you.It makes us feel more excited as your expectation gets higher...Anyway! 2018 is going to be busier for us than 2017.I will be stopping myself here~ Hush!This is getting long~It's pretty much a fact that I talk more than before! AGREE?I feel a little more comfortable talking to you compared to the time when I debuted, due to endless memories I have built with Aeri (EXO-L's nickname).Thank you so much for making me who I am♥Please keep supporting me, Aeri, my most powerful universe.I know that this is all very sudden, and I do feel really really sorry about it.But I've actually decided to post this as there was something that I wanted to say to you.I am so thankful for all the gifts from you, and I am able to live without ever feeling like I need more things because of your gifts.I would love to receive all gifts from you!But... What shall I do...? There is no more space at home...I'm going to stop talking around and openly tell you my thoughts!From now on, I will only accept your love and support.. I mean, I want to;;I don't think there are better gifts than love and support.Your love and support are something that I really would want to continuously receive, much more than physical gifts.Selfish, right..? Haha;;I've spent a long time trying to find the best way to deliver this message to you without making you hurt.Then, I came to the conclusion that I should just be honest with you.I mean, you are EXO-L, not anyone else.For that reason, I think my words came out easily.I am so sorry if my honesty disappointed or hurt you.Whether that is now or in the past, it has always been our job to return the love and support EXO-L have given to us, but it is not an easy task...Obviously, we will always do our best in everything we do!!But now, we would like to do well in all things that we do~We will keep making improvements in all areas, even if it is only by a little!!We will make sure to keep looking good as well.I am 29 now!!I will put everything into this year, since it is my last year in my 20s.Don't even think about relaxing.You may pass out from the energy gushing out of me, so make sure to keep yourself fit~~ Haha;;EXO-L, you are like EXO's wooden support who only make us see and listen to good things, and give us wonderful memories.Don't get stressed out or worry in 2018.We'll have a lovely time together~See you soon~ (I won't make you wait long.)I love you♥(Lee Narin, Credit= 'exo.smtown' 'exo-l.smtown' Official Website)(SBS Star)