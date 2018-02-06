[SBS Star] BTS' RM Updates Fans on His Health after Receiving Surgery

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM has assured his fans not to worry about his recent surgery.On February 5, RM took over BTS' Twitter and posted photos of his dog with a caption, assuring his fans that he is doing fine after receiving a nasal surgery.He wrote, "I am fine. I'm having some time off after the surgery while working on my music from time to time. I am safe and sound. No worries."RM also put smiley emojis at the end of the caption, to ensure his fans that he is recovering well.RM suffered from septal deviation caused by a displacement of the nasal septum, which separates the two airways in the nose.Symptoms of a septal deviation include snoring, bleeding and reduced airflow, which leads to a difficulty in breathing.According to BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment, RM will take a break until he fully recovers from the surgery.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)