[SBS Star] Min Hyorin with TAEYANG's Brother at Her Wedding!
[SBS Star] Min Hyorin with TAEYANG's Brother at Her Wedding!

작성 2018.02.06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Min Hyorin with TAEYANGs Brother at Her Wedding!
An uprising actor Dong Hyun-bae, also known as the older brother of TAEYANG from the renowned K-pop boy band BIGBANG, released photos of TAEYANG's wedding.

On February 5, Dong Hyun-bae released photos of TAEYANG's remarkable wedding ceremony and the after party on his social media account.TAEYANG, Min HyorinFrom the released photos, TAEYANG, Min Hyorin, and Dong Hyun-bae are gathered as a family with lovely postures.

In the photo, Min Hyorin especially grabs our attention since she is putting her hands below her jaws and posing 'flowery' gestures.TAEYANG, Min HyorinBy the end of his post, Dong Hyun-bae wrote, "It's the family photo. I sincerely welcome and love you. I will do my best."

He continued, "Let's walk the flowery pathways. I am really happy."

His sincere messages imply that he's the one who genuinely hopes for the happiness of the couple more than any others do.TAEYANG, Min HyorinBesides the photos with TAEYANG and Min Hyorin, Dong Hyun-bae also released photos of his family.

From one of the photos, he is smiling with his mother, and it is clearly shown that the wedding ceremony was the happiest time for the family of TAEYANG.TAEYANG, Min HyorinTAEYANG and Min Hyorin got married on February 3 at a church.

They held after wedding party, designed by a worldwide party planner Youngsong Martin, at a hotel in Incheon.

Although the wedding and the after party were held in private, the photos and videos released on their friends' social media accounts delivered the joyful moments of the couple and garnered attention from the public.

(Credit= '___hyunbae____' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
