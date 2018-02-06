SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GOT7's Comeback in March, World Tour in May
[SBS Star] GOT7's Comeback in March, World Tour in May

2018.02.06
K-pop boy group GOT7 will drop a new album next month, and is planning to hold a promotional world tour concert.

According to the group's management agency JYP entertainment on February 5, GOT7 is set to make its comeback in March.
GOT7GOT7 revealed the plan during its fan meeting 'GOT7 ♥ I GOT7 4TH FAN MEETING - I GOT7 RESEARCH', took place on February 3 and 4 at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Hall, Seoul.

However, the detailed concept, title nor the exact release date of the group's new album have not been given yet.
GOT7Shortly after the release, GOT7 is holding a promotional tour throughout the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia in May. 

Debuted in 2015, the multinational group has been garnering popularity not only in Korea but also in Thailand, Hong Kong and the United States.
GOT7GOT7's latest release was '7 for 7' in October 2017, featuring the chart-topping title track 'You Are'.

Stay tuned for more updates on GOT7's world tour destinations!

(Credit= 'GOT7Official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
