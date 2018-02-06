[SBS Star] Kang Ha-neul's Having Dishes Full of Pizza in Military?

The pictures revealed Kang Ha-neul's life as an active-duty soldier since he has joined the military for five months.On February 5, actress Bae Hyo-won uploaded photos of Kang Ha-neul on her social media account.In the photos, Kang Ha-neul is staring down at the dishes after he finished eating pizzas.His vacant, empty facial expression further adds the feelings of futility after he finished the meal.The leftovers of crusts seem to be a lot of amounts, and it is expected that he finished the full size of pizza.Perhaps it has been a while since he had pizza after he joined the military.From extreme hunger, Kang Ha-neul must have finished the meal in a short time with uncontrollable amount, and he seems to have pain from having too much food.Actress Bae ended her post with hashtags "He can't eat anymore cause he's too full", "He's attacking the central spots", and "Would've it been different if it were cheese crusts?".Another photo uploaded by his friend garners attention from the public.With cute facial expression, Kang Ha-neul is wearing military uniforms, and it catches our eyes.On the left side of his heart, there is a mark that signifies his hierarchy, and on his left arm, it is written as 'military police'.In 2017, Kang Ha-neul joined the National Army of Capital Defense Command, and it has been five months since he joined the army.Kang Ha-neul intends to finish his mandatory military service by June 2019, and his fans desperately long for his comeback as an actor as soon as possible.(Credit= 'baehyowon' '890326cm' Instagram, 'Korea Army Training Center' Official Website, Online Community)(SBS Star)