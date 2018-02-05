[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Finally Takes Legal Steps to Confront Cyberbullying

One of the major entertainment agencies in Korea, YG Entertainment, finally confronts constant cyberbullies and malicious comments of its artists.On February 5, Yang Hyun Suk, the head of the YG Entertainment, screenshot the comments of his artists' fans.The comments said, "Please, please take legal procedures. All fans of iKON are in pain, and it's because YG is not taking any legal processes in dealing with malicious comments and rumors."The comments continued, "We are so painful. We feel like we will go crazy. Please sue them. We already have enough evidence."Yang Hyun Suk put his messages right below those comments.He wrote, "I strongly agree to you guys. Tomorrow, I will give special instructions to the YG Legal Team, collect all the necessary documents and evidence, and take legal procedures with the help of professional lawyers."He ended saying, "I will give my best to seriously take this issue."Yang Hyun Suk also put hashtags "I didn't do it not because I couldn't but because I didn't", "I'm the type of person who should see the end", and "Please wait for me".He continued, "I will ask for additional documents and evidence collected by the fans", and ended his post with the name of his company's hashtag "YG".YG Entertainment is one of the biggest agencies in Korea with renowned celebrities.The famous groups of artists from YG are BIGBANG, 2NE1, WINNER, iKON, EPIK HIGH, PSY, AKMU, BLACKPINK, and many more.The artists of YG Entertainment have constantly dealt with cyberbullies, malicious comments, and rapid spread of incorrect rumors.Yang Hyun Suk, as in turn, decided to confront the issue by taking legal procedures.(Credit= SBS funE, 'bigbang_official' 'fromyg' 'withiconic' '2ne1official' Instagram)(SBS Star)