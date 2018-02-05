[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOLDEN CHILD's Comeback Stage with 'It's U'

K-pop boy group GOLDEN CHILD had a comeback stage with its new track 'It's U'.On February 4 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', GOLDEN CHILD performed to 'It's U', the title track of the group's second mini album.In the beginning of this year, GOLDEN CHILD's management agency Woollim Entertainment announced that its member JAE SEOK decided to leave the group due to a health problem.Accordingly, this comeback stage was the first stage on 'Inkigayo' as 10 members, instead of 11.GOLDEN CHILD managed to perfectly perform its new song even as 10 members.'It's U' is a cheerful pop-dance song with lyrics illustrating a confident individual when it comes to love.The group has released its second mini album '奇跡 (MIRACLE)' on January 29, which consists of six unique songs all different in genre.Check out GOLDEN CHILD's 'It's U' below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS 'Inkigayo')(SBS Star)