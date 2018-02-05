[SBS Star] Red Velvet Talks About #Bad Boys #Cooking #Drinking and More



Their second repackaged album 'The Perfect Red Velvet' has topped on various major music charts in Korea such as Genie, Melon, Naver Music, and Bugs.

An uprising K-pop girl group Red Velvet discloses their stories of bad boys in relation to their title track of the second repackaged album, 'Bad Boy', released on January 29.On February 5, SBS POWER FM 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time' aired an episode in which IRENE, WENDY, and SEULGI from Red Velvet joined the talks.Since their new song 'Bad Boy' expresses the dangerous relationship between men and women, the main topic of their talks was about the bad boys and bad girls.As DJ Choi Hwa-jeong threw out the question, "What is the image of a bad guy from your standard?".SEULGI answered, "I think bad boys and bad girls are the ones who make lies."IRENE honestly expressed her opinion, "I think it's the guy who I can't easily get."WENDY said, "If you don't feel beloved or feel you don't get care, he's the bad one."WENDY, however, answered to DJ Choi's question "Have you ever dated a bad guy?" by saying, "I have not met either good or bad ones."For the member who always replies late, WENDY was picked.As SEULGI and IRENE read the question, they soon stared at WENDY, and WENDY shyly responded, "I look at the phone only the times I play games. I did not turn on the notifications."Yet WENDY soon added with laughter, "But you never know when I get a boyfriend."For the episode, the members also talked about WENDY's cooking abilities.As DJ Choi mentioned about WENDY going to market, getting ready, and cooking the dishes for her managers, WENDY soon showed her affection towards her staffs.She noted, "I love to cook. When I see people who gladly have the meals I cooked, I am really happy."SEULGI added, "I had WENDY's Galbi-jjim(braised short ribs) and it was so good. It was way better than the ones at restaurants. I think it's because there is a bunch of her devotion to the food."Since the radio also showed the face of the members, many people commented on their appearances.Most of the listeners commented, "IRENE, you look so pretty."DJ Choi responded to the comments by asking IRENE, "But do you have any parts of your face that you don't like?", and IRENE answered after some hesitations.She said, "After I sleep, my eyes are swollen, and I don't like that."She continued, "I also have cheekbones on sides", and WENDY burst into laughter by resisting, "those are not even cheekbones."When they talked about drinking, SEULGI said, "I like the atmosphere when I drink with my members."She continued, "Although we don't often drink together, we drink when there is something to celebrate or it's the end of the year."She added, "the strongest for drinking alcohol is JOY."IRENE responded, "I can't drink beer well. I don't like the smell of it. I prefer soju."Red Velvet is constantly releasing their albums and expanding their activities as an artist.In this situation, DJ Choi asked, "What would you want to do when you guys get days off?".WENDY responded with gratitude, "I would like to go anywhere."IRENE answered, "We've thought of it for a while. It would be great if all members can visit WENDY's house, or it would be also great if I can take WENDY to my place."Since none of the members have driving license, WENDY was eager to get one for any possible trips.She eagerly answered, "It's my goal to get the driving license first."'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time' is aired on 12PM KST every day.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)