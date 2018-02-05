[SBS Star] BTS' RM Undergone Surgery for Septal Deviation

K-pop sensation BTS' leader RM has recently received a surgery.On February 5, SBS funE reported that RM got surgery for his septal deviation.Septal deviation is a physical disorder of the nose, involving a displacement of the nasal septum(which separates the left and right airways in the nose).While it usually causes snoring or repetitive sneezing, severe case of a deviated septum requires treatment or surgery as it may cause symptoms of difficulty breathing, loss of the ability to smell.In regard to the report, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment stated, "It is true that RM recently got a surgery on his nose. The surgery went well, and he has been released from the hospital. He will take a break for a while until he's fully recovered."Meanwhile, RM recently changed his stage name from 'Rap Monster' to 'RM', and is expected to release BTS' third Japanese full album 'FACE YOURSELF' in April.We wish you a speedy recovery RM!(Credit= 'ibighit' Facebook, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)