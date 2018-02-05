[SBS Star] Min Hyorin Expresses Gratitude Towards Her Fans "Thank You Everyone"

Actress Min Hyorin, who got married to TAEYANG from BIGBANG on last Saturday, uploaded photos on her social media account in response to her fans' love and care.On February 5, Min Hyorin uploaded photos of herself in wedding dress and graceful facial expressions.With the photos, she also commented, "Thank you, thank you so much everyone.", expressing gratitude towards people who have supported her love.From the photos, Min Hyorin's beautiful posture and lovely dress perfectly harmonized with herself.TAEYANG and Min Hyorin got married on February 3 from dating around 4 years.Although their wedding was held in private, many celebrities and renowned figures joined the ceremony and garnered attention from the public.The key figures who made their moves to the ceremony were the members of BIGBANG, CL and Dara from 2NE1, WINNER, iKON, BLACKPINK, TABLO, SE7EN, Yang Hyun Suk, and the actresses from the film 'Sunny'.The after wedding party was held at a hotel in Incheon with Cho Sae-ho as the host, CL and SEUNGRI as the singers for commemoration, Yang Hyun Suk and PSY delivering loving speech.The party was designed by a worldwide party planner Youngsong Martin, who designed for the forest wedding from the movie 'Twilight'.After the party, various photos and videos of the happiest moments of the couple were soon uploaded online, and people who could not make themselves to the place could enjoy the celebrative time.Meanwhile, the newly-wed couple will not be off to their honeymoon right away, as TAEYANG intends to join the mandatory national military service in the early months of 2018.(Credit= SBS funE, 'hyorin_min' Instagram)(SBS Star)