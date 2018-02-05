SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS' 'MIC Drop Remix' Becomes Certified Gold by RIAA
SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS' 'MIC Drop Remix' Becomes Certified Gold by RIAA

작성 2018.02.05 15:25 수정 2018.02.05 17:45 조회 재생수12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS MIC Drop Remix Becomes Certified Gold by RIAA
Boy group BTS' recent track 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) (Feat. Desiigner)' became certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), making BTS the first-ever K-pop group to be certified Gold.

The news started to spread when a featured rapper Desiigner broke the news on his social media account on February 3 by saying, "MiiC DROP Went Gold" and tagged BTS and Steve Aoki, who produced the remix version of 'MIC Drop'.

BTS
Later on, BTS' North America partner uploaded a post on his social media account congratulating BTS, Steve Aoki, and Desiigner as well.

RIAA is an organization that represents the recording industry in the United States, and it operates an award program for albums that sell a large number of copies.

To be certified Gold by the RIAA, a song must move more than 500,000 equivalent units between digital downloads and audio and video streaming, with 150 streams counting toward the equivalent of one formal unit.

BTS
While BTS is the first K-pop group to be certified Gold by RIAA, K-pop artist PSY had been certified Multi-Platinum (over 2 million units) in 2012 and 2013 with his worldwide hit song 'Gangnam Style'.

It has taken only about three months for 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) (Feat. Desiigner)' to be certified Gold by the RIAA.

This major achievement shows BTS' ongoing growth of its popularity across the globe.

'MIC Drop' was originally released in BTS' fifth mini album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her' last September and 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) (Feat. Desiigner)' came out last November.

BTS
On February 1, BTS officially announced the release of the group's third album in Japan 'FACE YOURSELF', scheduled to be released on April 4.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS to Release Japanese Album 'FACE YOURSELF' in April

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'LifeOfDesiigner' Twitter, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)     

(SBS Star)        
