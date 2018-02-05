SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEYANG Concerns about the Military Service in 'Master in the House'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEYANG Concerns about the Military Service in 'Master in the House'

작성 2018.02.05 14:59
TAEYANG, the member of the most renowned K-pop boy band BIGBANG, revealed his concerns toward the mandatory national military service from the program's phone call.

In the episode of 'Master in the House' aired on February 4, the members of the show―including Lee Sang Yun, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se-hyung, and Yook Sungjae gave a phone call to TAEYANG for the mission. Master in the House
In order to deliver hints by the third master of the show, TAEYANG was on the phone and tried to have conversations with the members.

Besides talking about the mission, TAEYANG broached his plans for the year, and he noted that he is looking forward to joining the national military service soon.

When talking about his duties as an active-duty soldier, TAEYANG took a deep breath with sighs.

Lee Seung Gi, who just got back from the military service, cheered TAEYANG by responding, "If there are any difficulties, just call me whenever."
Master in the HouseWith caring and love, Lee Seung Gi also added, "I know how you feel right before you go to the military service. It feels completely different from the previous days."

He continued, "It is not a hard thing. You will do well, so have confidence!"Master in the HouseLee Seung Gi ended the conversation saying, "I am so proud of you."

If you have not checked the episode of 'Master in the House', here is the part of the video with TAEYANG!
 

 
(Credit= SBS Master in the House, 'SBSjipsabu' Facebook, '__youngbae__' Instagram)

(SBS Star)      
