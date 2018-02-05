[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Shares Photos of the Song Triplets' Bath Time!

Korean actor Song Il Kook has shared recent photos of his three sons―Song Daehan, Minguk and Manse.On February 4, Song Il Kook posted photos of the triplets having a bath time together.Daehan, Minguk and Manse adorably posed in front of dad's camera with a big smile on their faces.Along with the photos, Song Il Kook wrote, "While it would be difficult to bathe together as they've gotten so big, Daehan, Minguk and Manse don't fight and still enjoy bathing together! Please keep your good sibling relationship all the time. (They're holding their ears so that they won't get water in their ears)".Song Il Kook also shared a video clip of the triplets from four years ago and wrote, "Time to watch an old clip! March 2014. Haven't they grown a lot?".The Song triplets are currently 7 years old.(Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram)(SBS Star)