[SBS Star] VIDEO: Koo Ha Ra Says She No Longer Wants to Get Married
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Koo Ha Ra Says She No Longer Wants to Get Married

작성 2018.02.05 13:43 조회 재생수195
Korean actress/singer Koo Ha Ra revealed that she does not want to get married anymore on SBS' variety show 'Running Man'.

On February 4 episode of 'Running Man', Koo Ha Ra came on the show as a guest and played couple's games, teaming up with a 'Running Man' member Kim Jong-kook.

As the theme of the episode was the 'couple's race', the main host Yu Jae Seok asked Koo Ha Ra about her thought on marriage, "You once said you wanted to get married at the age of 36. Did that change at all?"

Koo Ha Ra
Koo Ha Ra answered, "The thought of marriage itself has disappeared for me, actually." revealing that she no longer wants to get married.

Then, Lee Kwang Soo burned in rage and said, "Those guys are so bad." and made everyone burst into laughter.

Koo Ha Ra
Kim Jong-kook later tried to console Koo Ha Ra by saying, "You will be able to meet a nice guy after dating several bad guys."

All of a sudden, Koo Ha Ra involuntarily became a woman who has gone through a heartbroken love life.

She said in confusion, "I feel like today is going to be fun."
Koo Ha Ra
On the episode, Koo Ha Ra showed the original 'hip dance' to KARA's hit song 'Mister' as a former member of KARA as well.

Watch Koo Ha Ra talking about marriage below.
 

Make sure to check out Koo Ha Ra dancing to 'Mister', too!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS 'Running Man', 'koohara__' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
