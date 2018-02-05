[SBS Star] TAEYANG♥Min Hyorin Got Married on February 3

A celebrity couple TAEYANG from the renowned K-pop boy band BIGBANG and beautiful actress Min Hyorin finally got married on February 3 at a church.Although the wedding was held in private with their family, relatives, and closest friends, the after wedding party was commemorated by people in various fields, and the lovely and the happiest moments of them were captured by the cameras of the participants and uploaded on their social media accounts.The firstly released photos delivered the joy and happiness of the wedding with TAEYANG and Min Hyorin dancing along romantic music.The second photo captured the moment in which TAEYANG sings one of his most famous songs, 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS' to his muse and partner Min Hyorin with the crowd applause.On this day, it is also remarkable that several celebrities and famous figures gathered to celebrate the wedding of TAEYANG and Min Hyorin.Despite his recent scandals, T.O.P from BIGBANG, showed up in a suit and showed the brotherhood of the members.An uprising comedian, Cho Sae-ho, also joined the after party as a host.Moreover, CL from YG's renowned K-pop girl group 2NE1, and SEUNGRI, the youngest of BIGBANG, celebrated the wedding by singing romantic songs.SEUNGRI also uploaded a photo of himself and all mothers of the members of BIGBANG.Another notable participant of the wedding was the CEO of YG, Yang Hyun Suk.Although he is known as a cold figure at his company, he delivered caring speech at the ceremony and left warm-hearted messages to TAEYANG on his social media account.Yang Hyun Suk said, "I met TAEYANG when he was 13, but now he's 31 and getting married to his first love. It's like the story of dreams. Be happy, and congratulations, Young-bae (TAEYANG's real name)!"Besides the staffs from YG, the friends of Min Hyorin also joined the ceremony and showed their close relationships.The members of the famous film 'Sunny' (2011) and KBS variety show 'Sister's Slam Dunk' showed up at the wedding and commemorated Min Hyorin.This after wedding party was designed by a worldwide party planner Youngsong Martin, who designed the forest wedding from the movie 'Twilight'.His close relationship with the couple luckily led to this lovely wedding.Meanwhile, TAEYANG plans to join the mandatory national military service in the early months of 2018.TAEYANG and Min Hyorin will not be off to their honeymoon right away.(Credit= SBS funE, '_______crystal_______', 'fromyg', 'nambora', 'seungriseyo', 'suzanleedesigns' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)