[SBS Star] All Six Members of 2PM to Perform at the Winter Olympics!
[SBS Star] All Six Members of 2PM to Perform at the Winter Olympics!

작성 2018.02.05
K-pop boy group 2PM is planning to perform at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics' Headliner Show, including its member TAECYEON, who currently serves the mandatory duty in the military.

On February 19, all six members of 2PM will perform at the '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games' Headliner Show at the Medal Plaza-Olympics Plaza in Gangwon-do.

This makes it the first time for all six members to perform together since TAECYEON's enlistment in the military last September.

During 2PM's live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE on February 3, WOO YOUNG told the viewers, "We were able to receive such a wonderful opportunity to perform with TAECYEON, who presently serves in the military. We are grateful that this opportunity was given to us. We will try our best to show you the best performance with TAECYEON to support all athletes taking part in the Olympics."

JUN. K also commented on 2PM's recent renewal of the contract with its management agency, JYP Entertainment, "2PM will always stay as six members. We were able to come this far, as we believed in each other. We would like to thank our fans."

On January 31, JYP Entertainment officially announced that they have renewed the contract with 2PM's members JUN. K, NICHKHUN, WOO YOUNG, JUNHO, and CHANSUNG, and said they will be discussing TAECYEON's contract once he discharges from the military.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '2pm.jype' Facebook, '2PM' NAVER V LIVE)    

(SBS Star) 
