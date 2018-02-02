[SBS Star] Samuel Graduates from Middle School!

K-pop artist Samuel released photos stating that he has graduated from middle school.On February 2, Samuel posted photos of himself with a bunch of flowers and his middle school graduation certificate on his social media account.In the caption, he wrote, "I LOVE YOU GARNETS. I have finally graduated. I will miss MY school, Un-buk Middle School that I attended for 3 years. I would like to thank all my teachers. Dear MY friends, good job. MUEL, congratulations."In 2015, Brave Brother, the founder and head producer of Samuel's management agency Brave Entertainment, uploaded a photo of Samuel after his elementary school graduation on his social media account.In the photo, Samuel looks much younger, but poses exactly like the photos of his middle school graduation photos holding the same item on each hand.Meanwhile, Samuel is releasing his first single in Japan 'SIXTEEN-Japanese Ver.' on February 7, and will make an official debut in Japan.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bravpunxh' 'bravebrosyh' Instagram)(SBS Star)