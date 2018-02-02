SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Suzy Warms Her Fans' Heart with Special Gifts
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Suzy Warms Her Fans' Heart with Special Gifts

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.02 17:22 조회 재생수23
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Suzy Warms Her Fans Heart with Special Gifts
K-pop actress/singer Suzy has given special gifts to her fans who came to see her performing to her new songs.

On January 1, Suzy had her comeback stage on Mnet 'M COUNTDOWN' for her second mini album 'Faces of Love'.

Not only this was the singer's comeback stage, but also it was her first time to perform on a music show in three years.

Consequently, many of Suzy's fans presented themselves at the recording studio to support her.

Suzy
After the recording, fans started to post pictures of their gifts from Suzy online.

The gifts included a special photo card of Suzy, Suzy's lightstick, and a beautiful ring.

Suzy
This is not the first time that Suzy has given special gifts to her fans.

At the showcase for 'Faces of Love' that was held on January 29, the singer gave her fans a lipstick, key ring, set of photo cards and instant coffee sticks beside a sweet handwritten message that said, "Loving you for coming to see me in this cold weather. Thank you so much."

Suzy
Ever since the photos were released, countless fans have shown their gratitude to Suzy for her love towards them.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호