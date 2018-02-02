[SBS Star] Suzy Warms Her Fans' Heart with Special Gifts

K-pop actress/singer Suzy has given special gifts to her fans who came to see her performing to her new songs.On January 1, Suzy had her comeback stage on Mnet 'M COUNTDOWN' for her second mini album 'Faces of Love'.Not only this was the singer's comeback stage, but also it was her first time to perform on a music show in three years.Consequently, many of Suzy's fans presented themselves at the recording studio to support her.After the recording, fans started to post pictures of their gifts from Suzy online.The gifts included a special photo card of Suzy, Suzy's lightstick, and a beautiful ring.This is not the first time that Suzy has given special gifts to her fans.At the showcase for 'Faces of Love' that was held on January 29, the singer gave her fans a lipstick, key ring, set of photo cards and instant coffee sticks beside a sweet handwritten message that said, "Loving you for coming to see me in this cold weather. Thank you so much."Ever since the photos were released, countless fans have shown their gratitude to Suzy for her love towards them.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)