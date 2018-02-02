[SBS Star] Ki Tae Young as the Host of TAEYANG♥Min Hyorin's Wedding!

Actor Ki Tae Young stands as the host for BIGBANG's TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin's wedding on February 3.Although his participation for the wedding seems very arbitrary, his encounter with TAEYANG is not the first time.Since Ki Tae Young's wife, the renowned actress Eugene, encountered TAEYANG several times at the same church, TAEYANG commemorated the wedding of Ki Tae Young and Eugene in 2011 by singing romantic songs with a beautiful voice.From the event, Ki Tae Young and TAEYANG became close to each other, and actor Ki returns TAEYANG's thankful favor from the past by joining as the host for the wedding.TAEYANG and Min Hyorin have been together for about four years since their first encounter at the filming of TAEYANG's music video '1AM' in 2014.They are planning to have private wedding ceremony at a church and hold after wedding party at a hotel in Incheon with their families, relatives, and close friends.Since TAEYANG intends to join the mandatory national military service in the early months of 2018, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin will not be off to their honeymoon right away.TAEYANG debuted in 2006 as the member of the most renowned K-pop boy band BIGBANG.Besides his group activities, TAEYANG successfully released his solo albums and held concerts across the globe until recent days.Min Hyorin, debuted as a singer, garnered attention from the public by working as an actress.From the success of the film 'Sunny' in 2011, she has been in various fields such as commercials and variety shows.KBS variety show 'Sister's Slam Dunk' in 2016 especially left an impression of her as a cute, cool, and lively girl on the public.(Credit= 'J Star Entertainment' Official Website, Dazed Korea, Yonhap News Agency/SBS funE, 'hyorin_min' '__youngbae__' Instagram)(SBS Star)