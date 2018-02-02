SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ki Tae Young as the Host of TAEYANG♥Min Hyorin's Wedding!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ki Tae Young as the Host of TAEYANG♥Min Hyorin's Wedding!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.02 17:10 조회 재생수430
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ki Tae Young as the Host of TAEYANG♥Min Hyorins Wedding!
Actor Ki Tae Young stands as the host for BIGBANG's TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin's wedding on February 3.

Although his participation for the wedding seems very arbitrary, his encounter with TAEYANG is not the first time.Ki Tae YoungSince Ki Tae Young's wife, the renowned actress Eugene, encountered TAEYANG several times at the same church, TAEYANG commemorated the wedding of Ki Tae Young and Eugene in 2011 by singing romantic songs with a beautiful voice.Ki Tae YoungFrom the event, Ki Tae Young and TAEYANG became close to each other, and actor Ki returns TAEYANG's thankful favor from the past by joining as the host for the wedding.

TAEYANG and Min Hyorin have been together for about four years since their first encounter at the filming of TAEYANG's music video '1AM' in 2014.TAEYANG and Min HyorinThey are planning to have private wedding ceremony at a church and hold after wedding party at a hotel in Incheon with their families, relatives, and close friends.

Since TAEYANG intends to join the mandatory national military service in the early months of 2018, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin will not be off to their honeymoon right away.TAEYANGTAEYANG debuted in 2006 as the member of the most renowned K-pop boy band BIGBANG.

Besides his group activities, TAEYANG successfully released his solo albums and held concerts across the globe until recent days.Min HyorinMin Hyorin, debuted as a singer, garnered attention from the public by working as an actress.

From the success of the film 'Sunny' in 2011, she has been in various fields such as commercials and variety shows.

KBS variety show 'Sister's Slam Dunk' in 2016 especially left an impression of her as a cute, cool, and lively girl on the public.

(Credit= 'J Star Entertainment' Official Website, Dazed Korea, Yonhap News Agency/SBS funE, 'hyorin_min' '__youngbae__' Instagram)  

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호