[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon's High School Graduation Photos Going Viral Online

K-pop boy group Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon's high school graduation pictures have been released online.On February 2, Park Ji Hoon's high school graduation photos were posted online.In the photos, the singer wears a yellow and black set of school uniform looking at the camera with a cute smile on his face.Soon after the photos were released, they have instantly spread throughout social media platforms as well as online communities.Park Ji Hoon has recently graduated from School of Performing Arts Seoul, and he has been accepted to Chung-Ang University at the department of Performing Arts and Film Studies.Earlier on February 2, Park Ji Hoon's group Wanna One has announced that the group is shooting a music video for a new song for its comeback that is soon to take place around March.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)