SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon's High School Graduation Photos Going Viral Online
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon's High School Graduation Photos Going Viral Online

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.02 16:09 조회 재생수92
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoons High School Graduation Photos Going Viral Online
K-pop boy group Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon's high school graduation pictures have been released online.

On February 2, Park Ji Hoon's high school graduation photos were posted online. 

Park Ji Hoon
In the photos, the singer wears a yellow and black set of school uniform looking at the camera with a cute smile on his face.

Soon after the photos were released, they have instantly spread throughout social media platforms as well as online communities.
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hoon has recently graduated from School of Performing Arts Seoul, and he has been accepted to Chung-Ang University at the department of Performing Arts and Film Studies.

Park Ji Hoon
Earlier on February 2, Park Ji Hoon's group Wanna One has announced that the group is shooting a music video for a new song for its comeback that is soon to take place around March.

▶ [SBS Star] Wanna One Shoots Its New Music Video Today!

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호