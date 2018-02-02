[SBS Star] Three Major Viewpoints of 'Law of the Jungle in Patagonia'

SBS variety show 'Law of the Jungle in Patagonia' unveils today.On February 2, 'Law of the Jungle in Patagonia' features an episode in which the main cast Kim Byung-man's 35th tribe spent days in the freezing weather in Patagonia, the southern region of Argentina and Chile.Patagonia, picked as the country that people must visit in 2018 by worldwide traveling magazine 'Lonely Planet', is known as the 'end of the world' since it is close to the South Pole.Many explorers dream of conquering Patagonia by calling it 'last paradise of the Earth'.For this expedition, it is especially meaningful for the program that welcomes the 8th year since its first screening as the head of the program, Kim Byung-man, considered Patagonia as his 'place of longing'.From the birth of the program, Kim Byung-man and the staffs of the show desperately wished to film survivals in Chile, but since the place is 17,821km far from Seoul and known as the most distant country, this project was definitely not an easy try.Because the launch of the survival in Patagonia had a lot of struggles to actually take in place, the public is deeply interested in this season, and here are the major three viewpoints for this season of the show.The length of the peninsula of Chile is 4,329km, and it is known as the 'longest country in the world'. Because of this unique characteristic of the landscape, Patagonia has places ranging from desert to glacier.Kim Byung-man's tribe took the sceneries from the South to the North of Patagonia, so the viewers of the program will absolutely feel the four seasons of the place.The theme for the tribe of Kim Byung-man is 'conquering the polar regions'.Kim Byung-man's tribe spent days in the weather of less than 20 degrees Celsius in the wastelands without any grasses, and experienced survivals at the lofty mountain with the altitude of 5,000m where people cannot even breathe.These spots brag extremely beautiful sceneries of Patagonia, and they are completely different from the ones of tropical rainforests that appeared in the show most of the times.Since it is the most challenging survival place, the members of Kim's tribe are very special.The joining of 'Queen' Kim Sung-kyung especially grabs attention. According to the staffs of the show, actress Kim Sung-kyung appears totally different from her typical image of fashionable role model of women.She put charcoals on her face, and freely lay down on the beach, which completely contrasts to her cold, chic image of charismatic woman.Besides Kim Sung-kyung, various casts include NU'EST's JR, MONSTA X's MINHYUK, the cutest singer Hong Jin Young, DIA's CHAEYEON, ZE:A's Kim Dong Jun, the renowned actor Kim Seung-soo, SF9's RO WOON, and many more.This intense survival of the casts of 'Law of the Jungle in Patagonia' will be aired on February 2.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)