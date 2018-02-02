[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel's Pre-debut Footage Has Been Revealed!

K-pop boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel's pre-debut footage has been revealed.On February 1, JTBC uploaded a short video clip on YouTube with the title "[A rare video clip] This is Kang Daniel before he appeared on 'Produce 101 Season 2'!".The video clip is of P-Type and Park Kwang-seon's final stage from JTBC 'Tribe of Hip Hop 2' that aired on January 17, 2017.In the video, the audience is caught on camera for a few seconds at the end of the performance, and Kang Daniel is spotted enjoying the performance in the crowd.Kang Daniel is seen with his unique broad smile and his hair dyed to blonde, not hugely different from his current appearance.At the time, the singer was still a trainee before making a public appearance on the survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2' as a contestant.Earlier on February 2, Kang Daniel's group Wanna One has announced that the group is shooting a music video for a new song for its comeback that is soon to take place around March.You can watch Kang Daniel's unexpected appearance on JTBC 'Tribe of Hip Hop 2' below.(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'JTBC Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)