SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel's Pre-debut Footage Has Been Revealed!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel's Pre-debut Footage Has Been Revealed!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.02 14:54 수정 2018.02.02 15:07 조회 재생수130
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
Kang DanielK-pop boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel's pre-debut footage has been revealed.

On February 1, JTBC uploaded a short video clip on YouTube with the title "[A rare video clip] This is Kang Daniel before he appeared on 'Produce 101 Season 2'!".

The video clip is of P-Type and Park Kwang-seon's final stage from JTBC 'Tribe of Hip Hop 2' that aired on January 17, 2017.

Kang Daniel
In the video, the audience is caught on camera for a few seconds at the end of the performance, and Kang Daniel is spotted enjoying the performance in the crowd.

Kang Daniel is seen with his unique broad smile and his hair dyed to blonde, not hugely different from his current appearance.

Kang Daniel
At the time, the singer was still a trainee before making a public appearance on the survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2' as a contestant.

Earlier on February 2, Kang Daniel's group Wanna One has announced that the group is shooting a music video for a new song for its comeback that is soon to take place around March.

▶ [SBS Star] Wanna One Shoots Its New Music Video Today!

You can watch Kang Daniel's unexpected appearance on JTBC 'Tribe of Hip Hop 2' below.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'JTBC Entertainment' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호