[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun with Outrageous Uproar from 'Master in the House'!
[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun with Outrageous Uproar from 'Master in the House'!

작성 2018.02.02 14:46
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun with Outrageous Uproar from Master in the House!
SBS' variety show 'Master in the House' airs an episode in which an innocent, calm gentleman Lee Sang Yun has turned into an outrageous monster by playing a game.

Although Lee Sang Yun is known as the renowned actor in Korea, the show features him just a beginner of intense variety shows.

In the episode, four members of the show―Lee Sang Yun, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se-hyung, and Yook Sungjae, headed to the forest of birches in Gangwon-do Province to meet their third master.Master in the HouseWhile walking on the street covered with heavy snow, the members suggested playing a game of guessing their masters to the staffs of the show.

The rule for the game was to individually tell the staffs their guesses toward the third master.

If the members did not provide the right answer, they had to patiently suffer severe coldness from roll of snow put in their clothes.Master in the HouseUnfortunately, all members consecutively failed guessing their third master and had to suffer coldness from the snow.

As the game was intensified, Lee Seung Gi secretly suggested something to the staffs.

But from Lee Seung Gi's behavior, other members got anxious and urgently shouted to the staffs, "No! Don't tell him!"Master in the HouseAmong the members, Lee Sang Yun was the one who got rapidly aggressive.

He screamed, "No! No! No! No! Think about the viewers!".

His unexpected combative response surprised the members and staffs, and led burst of laughter from them.

The competitive game of the four members will be featured in the episode aired on February 4.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
