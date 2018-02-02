[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE's Colorful School Invasion in a New Commercial!

K-pop girl group TWICE have filmed its first-ever TV commercial in Japan.On February 2, TWICE's 30-sec commercial for a Japanese telecommunications brand went online, as well as on Japanese TV broadcasts.For this particular commercial clip, TWICE members dressed up in colorful school uniforms and took on the 80s' hit 'Y.M.C.A' mixed with their signature 'TT' dance moves.TWICE have been sweeping various music charts in Japan for the past year, and is scheduled to release its second Japanese single 'Candy Pop' on February 7.Meanwhile, TWICE successfully wrapped up its showcase tour 'TWICE SHOWCASE LIVE TOUR 2018 'Candy Pop'' in 6 different cities of Japan―Seto, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Osaka, Tokyo and Saitama.Check out TWICE's cute commercial clip below.Don't forget to check out 'Candy Pop' music video as well!(Credit= 'Y!mobile' 'TWICE JAPAN OFFICIAL' YouTube, 'JYPETWICE_JAPAN' Twitter)(SBS Star)