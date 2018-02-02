SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Gyeong Ree from 9MUSES Renews a Contract with Her Agency
작성 2018.02.02 13:18 조회 재생수17
Gyeong Ree from K-pop girl group 9MUSES renewed her contract with her current agency Star Empire.

On February 2, Star Empire announced, "We renewed a contract with Gyeong Ree. Since her debut in 2012, we have built deep trust that encouraged us to keep our relationship."Gyeong ReeThey continued, "We are really glad that Gyeong Ree and we can continue our relationship. We will actively support her in various areas. Please pay attention, love and support her."

The renewal of Gyeong Ree's contract with Star Empire suggests their loyalty towards each other.

Gyeong Ree also renewed the contract with her agency as the second member of 9MUSES after Hye Mi.Gyeong ReeGyeong Ree debuted in 2012 by joining the second single of 9MUSES' 'News' and grabbed remarkable attention from the public.

9MUSES' release of their songs such as 'TICKET', 'Wild', 'Dolls', 'GUN', 'Glue', 'DRAMA', 'Hurt Locker', 'Sleepless Night', 'Remember', and 'Love City' garnered attention from the public.

With the release of various popular songs of 9MUSES, Gyeong Ree has participated in many different fields such as variety shows, acting, and commercials, and showed her grown popularity.Gyeong ReeMeanwhile, Gyeong Ree is elected as one of the MCs for the new entertaining program '1000 Holic Coming Soon' (literal translation) from Channel A with the renowned celebrities such as Shin Dong-yup, Eun Ji-won, Kim Ki Bang, and prestigious film director Lee Won-suk.

The program is planned to be aired in February.

(Credit= SBS funE, '9musesofficial' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
