[SBS Star] Wanna One Shoots Its New Music Video Today!
[SBS Star] Wanna One Shoots Its New Music Video Today!

작성 2018.02.02 13:08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Shoots Its New Music Video Today!
K-pop boy group Wanna One is shooting the group's new music video and getting ready for its comeback.

On February 2, Wanna One has began shooting a music video for its new song since the early morning at a filming location in Gyeonggi-do.

Wanna One
The members of Wanna One have practiced and worked on making changes to the choreography until late the night before.

The new song has been said to be a dance genre that can bring out charms of each member.
Wanna One
A representative of Wanna One said, "Wanna One's comeback was originally scheduled for the end of February, but it's very likely that it's going to be the beginning of March. The exact date has not been confirmed yet, but it's probably going to be in March."

Wanna One
As a leading K-pop boy group taking the Rookie of the Year award recently at 'The 27th Seoul Music Awards' and 'The 32nd Golden Disc Awards', fans' excitement reach its peak since this news has been announced.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'wannaone_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
