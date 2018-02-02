SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Reveals Lee Kwang Soo Came to Her House Drunk One Day
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Reveals Lee Kwang Soo Came to Her House Drunk One Day

작성 2018.02.02
Korean actress Jeon So Min shared that her fellow 'Running Man' crew Lee Kwang Soo visited her house drunk one day.

On February 1 aired episode of tvN's 'Life Bar', Jeon So Min made a guest appearance with actor Cho Jae-hyun and Ko Kyoung Pyo.
Jeon So MinDuring the show, Jeon So Min revealed that Lee Kwang Soo came to her house completely drunk.

Jeon So Min said, "I live with my parents by the way. Kwang Soo told me that he felt something weird while sleeping, so he opened his eyes and saw my father sitting next to him."
Jeon So MinShe continued, "My dad asked Kwang Soo, 'I'm sorry but can I ask you a photo together?' so they took a picture together. I still have the photo."
Jeon So MinThanks to their witty chemistry on SBS' variety show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min and Lee Kwang Soo awarded the Best Couple award at '2017 SBS Entertainment Awards'.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo & Jeon So Min Win 'Best Couple Award'

(Credit= tvN 'Life Bar')   

(SBS Star)  
