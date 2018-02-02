[SBS Star] BTS to Release Japanese Album 'FACE YOURSELF' in April

K-pop sensation BTS has officially announced the release of their new Japanese album.On February 1, BTS unveiled its group teaser image along with the surprise album release announcement via its official Japanese website.According to the announcement, the new album 'FACE YOURSELF' is not a single, but a full album―BTS' 3rd full album in Japan.The album will feature a compilation of BTS' hit tracks in Japanese, including 'Spring Day' 'MIC Drop' 'DNA', in addition to 2 new tracks.Meanwhile, BTS is set to hold its 'Happy Ever After' Japan fan meeting at Yokohama Arena on April 18 to 21, at Osaka-Jo Hall on April 23 and 24.'FACE YOURSELF' is scheduled to be released on April 4.(Credit= 'BTS_jp_official' Twitter)(SBS Star)