[SBS Star] Henry is a Gentleman When He is with His Sister!

K-pop boy group Super Junior-M's Henry has turned to a gentleman for his younger sister.During the latest shooting of MBC 'I Live Alone', Henry spent time with his younger sister who visited Korea.Excited about his sister visiting him, he went to the airport to meet her holding a sign that said, "Welcome, my girl!" and prepared flowers to give her.When they went to a restaurant, Henry boned a fish with his bare hands for her, and he even styled her hair at a hair salon.On that day, Henry has shown the soft and gentle side of him as opposed to his usual appearance on TV programs as a guy who likes fooling around.The singer once revealed in the past that his younger sister is a former beauty pageant contestant who was the second runner-up in the '2013 Miss Chinese Toronto'.Moreover, she is known to have mastered multiple languages like Henry himself.You can watch this episode of MBC 'I Live Alone' on February 2 at 11:10 PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC 'I Live Alone')(SBS Star)