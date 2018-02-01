SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Assassinates the Presidential Candidate in 'Golden Slumber'?
[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Assassinates the Presidential Candidate in 'Golden Slumber'?

A renowned actor Gang Dong Won is cornered as an assassin of the presidential candidate in his new film 'Golden Slumber' (2017) that will be released on February 14.

The film draws a dramatic getaway of a man cornered as the suspect for the assassination of the presidential candidate at Gwanghwamun, Seoul.Golden SlumberFor this movie, various outstanding actors and actresses have participated―including Gang Dong Won, Kim Ui-Seong, Kim Sung-kyun, Kim Dae-myung, and Han Hyo Joo.

On February 1, the production company of the film released a short keyword video of the character and grabbed attention from the public.

From the released video of the getaway scene, the story of Gang Dong Won's character named Kim Gun-woo, cornered as the assassin of the presidential candidate, is drawn and highlights the intense running scene.Gang Dong WonIn the beginning of the video at Gwanghwamun with bombing and roar, Kim Gun-woo's friend Moo-yeol, for instance, says, "Keep in mind. Do not trust anyone."

Starting from Moo-yeol's saying, the scene draws Kim Gun-woo chosen as the suspect for assassinating the presidential candidate, endlessly running away from the mass media and the world, and foreshadows intense development of the storyline.

The part in which Gang Dong Won is held on the banister of the apartment from ceaseless chase especially highlights Gang Dong Won's great dedication to the film and change as an actor.Gang Dong WonBesides the action scenes, Gang Dong Won asking back "Why is it me?" features his mature acting with deep comprehension of the role.  

The character Kim Gun-woo played by Gang Dong Won is a righteous delivery service man who considers others on top.

He is rewarded as the honorary citizen who saved one of the famous K-pop stars from the thief's threat.

The film 'Golden Slumber' will release additional videos of the characters' stories on February 2.

(Credit= SBS funE, CJ Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
