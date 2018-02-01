[SBS Star] NU'EST JR Talks About His Filming Experience in Patagonia

K-pop boy group NU'EST's member JR gave his thoughts on his appearance in SBS 'Law of the Jungle in Patagonia'.On February 1, the press conference for 'Law of the Jungle in Patagonia' took place at SBS Hall, Seoul.At the press conference, JR said, "I have always wanted to be on this show to go to the jungle since my debut. I finally had a great opportunity to go there. I had fun shooting at the location. The members treated me really well."He added, "My legs are not that strong, so I worked out my legs in order to strengthen my legs before heading to the jungle. I tried to walk around a lot as well. This helped me to stay strong in the jungle. I honestly did my best there."Earlier on January 31, 'Law of the Jungle in Patagonia' revealed a video clip of JR preparing for his departure to Patagonia.In the video, JR said, "It's my first time to be away from NU'EST members for this long."Fellow member REN replied, "It's sad to think about you leaving, as we have spent the last 10 years right next to each other, but I believe in you. I know that you'll do an excellent job there. Just make sure to take care of yourself."JR was seen talking to SEVENTEEN's MINGYU on the phone asking for an advice, since MINGYU has appeared on 'Law of the Jungle in Komodo' last year.MINGYU's personal best tip for JR was to take a stick-type sunscreen with him, since it is hard to put on a sunscreen with dirty hands.He also advised JR, "You have to stay strong, and always keep in mind that you have to survive through whatever the harsh environment given."'Law of the Jungle in Patagonia' was filmed in Patagonia, the southern region of Argentina and Chile, where the cast spent days in the freezing weather of less than 20 degrees Celsius.The cast includes Kim Byung-man, NU'EST's JR, MONSTA X's MINHYUK, SF9's RO WOON, DIA's CHAEYEON, Hong Jin Young, and many more, and it is schedule to air the first episode on February 2.(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, SBS funE)(SBS Star)