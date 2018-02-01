[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Drinks 30 Bottles of Liquor with SHINee's MINHO



Lee Seung Gi continued, "The next day, we all just passed out in the dressing room trailer, unable to recall what had happened the night before. Then, MINHO came over to the trailer looking completely sober. He even politely greeted us. He seems to have a very strong willpower."



'A Perfect Match' tells a story of the best fortune-teller at the time named Seo Do-yoon (Lee Seung Gi) in Joseon era, trying to find the best match for the princess, and it is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 28.



Korean actor/singer Lee Seung Gi revealed that he drank 30 bottles of Chinese liquor with SHINee's MINHO on the first day of meeting.On January 31, the director and cast of upcoming film 'A Perfect Match (literal title)' attended a press conference in Seoul.At the conference, Lee Seung Gi said, "SHINee's MINHO plays the role of my younger brother in the movie. We had to shoot this scene in which we had to convey deep emotions only a day after we first met. I thought it would be a good idea for us to get closer to each other before shooting the scene. So, we went to a nearby Chinese restaurant for a few drinks."He added, "The restaurant owner informed us that there were only about 5 to 6 bottles left, and we thought that was enough. But the owner bought some more bottles and gave them to us."Another cast, actor Jo Bok-rae commented, "We ended up drinking about 30 bottles."