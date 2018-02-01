SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JONGHYUN's New Album Tops Various Music Charts
[SBS Star] JONGHYUN's New Album Tops Various Music Charts

작성 2018.02.01
K-pop artist JONGHYUN's posthumous album marks the first place on the weekly music charts in Korea.

JONGHYUN's last solo album 'Poet | Artist', released on January 24 by SM Entertainment, topped major weekly music charts in Korea―including Hanteo, Synnara, YES24, and Interpark.

This album also ranked 177 out of 200 on Billboard's main chart 'Billboard 200', with the explanation that JONGHYUN landed on 'Billboard 200' as the fourth artist from the K-pop solo artists following BoA, G-DRAGON, and TAEYANG.JONGHYUNBillboard commented, "This album records the first place on Billboard 'World Albums' chart, and JONGHYUN took the first place for the second time after the release of his first solo debut album 'BASE'. He is the third K-pop solo artist who took the first place on the 'World Albums' chart more than once."

Billboard's introduction of JONGHYUN's album also garnered attention from the public.JONGHYUNBillboard noted, "The title track 'Shinin' is impressive with calm and easily followable hook. The exotic dance song 'Rewind' tried experimental pop music, shows artist JONGHYUN's extraordinary characteristics."

It added, "The last track of the album 'Before Our Spring' is a ballad song inspired by Jazz, and it greatly comprises the album."  JONGHYUNJONGHYUN's album 'Poet | Artist' is consists of 11 songs from various genres such as pop, R&B, soul, and future bass.

The profits from the album sales are planned to be delivered to his mother and used to establish a foundation for helping people in need.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'SMTOWN' YouTube, 'SHINee' Official Website)

(SBS Star)   
