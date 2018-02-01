SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BoA Expresses Her Wish to Become a Member of Girls' Generation
[SBS Star] BoA Expresses Her Wish to Become a Member of Girls' Generation

작성 2018.02.01
On January 31 episode of MBC every1 'Weekly Idol', K-pop artist BoA appeared on the show for the very first time since her debut in 2000.

BoA made an impressive first impression to the hosts Jung Hyung Don and Defconn with her skillful dance moves through Weekly Idol's representative activity 'random play dance', by successfully completing the mission just after the second round.

When she sat down to re-write her own profile, she spoke about her life as a solo artist.

She said, "As I don't belong to a group, I usually used the waiting room all by myself, even for SMTOWN concerts. There were a lot of times when I felt jealous of other singers who belonged to a group. I actually wanted to join Girls' Generation as the oldest member."

Following this, Jung Hyung Don and Defconn said, "Let's see if you can really make it as a member of Girls' Generation." and showed a video clip of Girls' Generation's performance for BoA to copy the dance moves on the spot without any preparations.

Only after watching the video clip once, BoA copied the exact dance moves, amazing the hosts with her dancing skills.

The singer also talked about her management agency, SM Entertainment, when Jung Hyung Don said, "The founder and head producer of SM Entertainment, Lee Soo-man stated that the current SM Entertainment wouldn't have existed without you."

BoA replied, "Thankfully, he still says that to me. I was able to debut as a solo artist due to the success of H.O.T. I believe Yoo Young-jin (a songwriter and producer of SM Entertainment) comes first when it comes to exercising power in the company, then it is Kangta, then it is me."

On this episode, the singer performed to her latest song 'NEGA DOLA' released on January 31.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 'Weekly Idol')

(SBS Star)     
