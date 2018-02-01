[SBS Star] VIDEO: The 'Legendary 333' Rewards BTS World Championship



The video of boy band BTS that took a step forward to the pathway of worldwide K-pop star garners attention from the public.







On January 30, O tvN's 'Free 19' discussed the analysis of BTS' worldwide success from the international media.From this episode, Oh Sang-jin from the show said, "One of the economic broadcasts from the states chose the construct of sincere image and the active usage of social media as the primary factor to the success of BTS."Oh Sang-jin added, "BTS constantly uploaded their videos of daily lives and cheerful, energetic, and lively dance practices on their social media account which helped them easily communicate with their fans."In May 2016, a particular dance practice video astonishingly accelerated their popularity.The video was the one in which the members of BTS practiced their song 'FIRE' in an empty room.Although the dance was intense, members passionately finished the song's choreography.The part in 3:33 from the video called 'the legendary 333' especially marks the energetic group dance of BTS.As this video was released, international fans of BTS were impressed with the perfect group dance of BTS, and the video ignited greater attention online.The video has the record of 26 million hits on January 31, and the music video of 'FIRE' transcended the record of 270 million views on YouTube.Meanwhile, the song 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' by BTS stays on Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart for 9 weeks in a row and marks the groundbreaking records.BTS also participated in the honorable ceremonies 'American Music Awards' and 'Billboard Music Awards' in 2017 and showed its increasingly grown popularity.(Credit= SBS funE, '1thek' 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)