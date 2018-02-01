SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: The 'Legendary 333' Rewards BTS World Championship
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: The 'Legendary 333' Rewards BTS World Championship

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.01 11:14 조회 재생수13
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: The Legendary 333 Rewards BTS World Championship

The video of boy band BTS that took a step forward to the pathway of worldwide K-pop star garners attention from the public.
 
On January 30, O tvN's 'Free 19' discussed the analysis of BTS' worldwide success from the international media.

From this episode, Oh Sang-jin from the show said, "One of the economic broadcasts from the states chose the construct of sincere image and the active usage of social media as the primary factor to the success of BTS."

Oh Sang-jin added, "BTS constantly uploaded their videos of daily lives and cheerful, energetic, and lively dance practices on their social media account which helped them easily communicate with their fans."

In May 2016, a particular dance practice video astonishingly accelerated their popularity.

The video was the one in which the members of BTS practiced their song 'FIRE' in an empty room.

Although the dance was intense, members passionately finished the song's choreography.

The part in 3:33 from the video called 'the legendary 333' especially marks the energetic group dance of BTS.

As this video was released, international fans of BTS were impressed with the perfect group dance of BTS, and the video ignited greater attention online.
 

 
The video has the record of 26 million hits on January 31, and the music video of 'FIRE' transcended the record of 270 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the song 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' by BTS stays on Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart for 9 weeks in a row and marks the groundbreaking records.

BTS also participated in the honorable ceremonies 'American Music Awards' and 'Billboard Music Awards' in 2017 and showed its increasingly grown popularity.

(Credit= SBS funE, '1thek' 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호