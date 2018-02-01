SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] All Members of Girls' Generation Get Together!
[SBS Star] All Members of Girls' Generation Get Together!

All members of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation got together for the first time in a while and assured fans that they are doing well.

On January 31, the member Hyoyeon shared a short video clip of their get-together on her social media account with the caption saying, "SONE, you guys are doing well, right? We are doing great. We have missed you. This is Girls' Generation."

Girls' Generation
In the video, all 8 members of Girls' Generation―Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Yoona, Seohyun, Sunny, Sooyoung, and Tiffany happily greet fans with a smile.

In addition to the video clip, Hyoyeon posted a photo of them without Yuri implying that Yuri was at work in the hashtags.

Girls' Generation
However, Tiffany jokingly commented that Yuri was in the bathroom, then Sooyoung replied, "Tiffany, Yuri is not going to be very happy about your comment."

Later in the day, Yuri commented on Tiffany's comment, "You are so dead."

Girls' Generation
On the same day, the member Taeyeon also uploaded a photo of them together saying, "My pride, my energy."

Girls' Generation
Their remarkable friendship after 11 years of being in the same group together is delighting fans.

Girls' Generation debuted in 2007 with a song 'Into The New World' and is often referred to as the leading K-pop girl group.

At the same time, the members have consistently shown their competitiveness as solo artists and actresses.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'taeyeon_ss' 'watasiwahyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
