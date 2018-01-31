SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] T-ARA Ji Yeon Gives an Update on Her Life while Chatting with Fans
K-pop girl group T-ARA's member Ji Yeon had a chat with her fans in an open chat room and answered some questions asked by fans.

On January 29, Ji Yeon unexpectedly joined 'Solitary Room' under her name on Kakaotalk, the largest free mobile instant messaging application in Korea.

'Solitary Room' is an open group chat room on Kakaotalk, in which people can anonymously communicate with each other.

Some fans of K-pop idol groups create their own 'Solitary Room' to share pictures and talk about their favorite group/member.

Ji Yeon
After entering 'Solitary Room' under her name, she revealed that she was Ji Yeon, but fans were doubtful.

Ji Yeon was asked to prove that she was not pretending to be her.

Hence, she sent a photo of her hand, unreleased picture of herself and screenshot of her personal social media account with the edit button shown.

Ji YeonJi Yeon
Then, fans started believing that it was real Ji Yeon.

When asked how she was able to find the chat room, she replied, "I typed in my birthday to find it."

She then apologized for not regularly updating her social media account, but noted that she will gradually tick off the list of all things that fans would like her to do.

Ji Yeon
The singer updated what she has been up to recently, "I'm taking some rest nowadays."

She exited the chat room after saying, "You guys are the energy of my life. I love you."

Meanwhile, T-ARA is in a dispute with its former management agency, MBK Entertainment, over the rights to the group's name.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'jiyeon2__' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
