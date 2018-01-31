SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Yu Chun Plans to Meet His Fans in Japan in March
[SBS Star] Park Yu Chun Plans to Meet His Fans in Japan in March

작성 2018.01.31
K-pop boy group JYJ's member Park Yu Chun will hold a fan meeting in Japan for the first time after discharging from the military.

On January 30, JYJ Japan official website updated a post stating that Park Yu Chun will hold a fan meeting―'2018 PARK YUCHUN FANMEETING & MINI CONCERT IN JAPAN' on March 10 and 11.

Park Yu Chun
The fan meeting is scheduled to take place at Musashino Sports Plaza in Tokyo, where it can accommodate up to approximately 10 thousand audience.

With the theme of '2018 PARK YUCHUN FANMEETING & MINI CONCERT IN JAPAN' being 'reunion', Park Yu Chun is preparing for meaningful stages that everyone can enjoy.

Park Yu Chun
Park Yu Chun had his last fan meeting in Japan in August 2015 with 70 thousand local fans before enlisting in the military to serve the alternative military service, making this fan meeting in Japan the first time in three years.

Park Yu Chun
Park Yu Chun served the mandatory duty as a public service worker at Gangnam-gu Office in Seoul, and was discharged from the military in August 2017.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'CJESJYJ' Facebook, 'jyjjapan' Official Website)

(SBS Star)   
