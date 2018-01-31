SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] YG's New Survival Program: You Win and Date Top Celebrities?
One of the biggest entertainment agencies in Korea, YG Entertainment, produces another survival program with promises to guarantee dating top celebrities.

YG Entertainment has been interested in producing entertaining programs, and produced survival audition programs since last year.

The title for the new program will be 'The Last Bride' (tentative title) and YG's producer Choi Hyo-jin from popular hip-hop audition show 'Show Me the Money 5' is in charge of the program.YG EntertainmentProducer Choi commented, "I've been searching various ways to design the format of the program. Dating will be the base, but details are not confirmed yet."

Format for the dating show, in general, is to look for their partners through the program.

The winner from the survival will be elected as 'The Last Bride', and get an opportunity to date one of Korean top celebrities.YG EntertainmentSince YG Entertainment produces the program, it is very likely that the celebrities will be from the agency such as Gang Dong Won, Lee Jong Suk, Nam Joo Hyuk, Son Ho Jun, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Jang Ki Yong.

But Producer Choi also mentioned, "It is also possible for celebrities from other agencies be on the show."

From this disclosure of the new program, the public had different responses.

Some regarded the program as an opportunity for fans to date their favorite celebrities and showed deep interest.YG EntertainmentYet some showed negative responses toward this official announcement of producing new audition program since various audition programs have already been created in recent days.

Moreover, YG's recent survival audition program 'MIX NINE' from JTBC resulted low watching rate, and the public doubts the program's success.

The program, in other words, decides YG's successful return as the agency with outstanding launch of various entertaining programs.  

(Credit= 'ygfamily' 'jtbc.mixnine.official' Facebook, 'YG Entertainment' Official Website)

(SBS Star)     
