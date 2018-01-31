SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One's Agency Responds to Contract Extension Rumors
[SBS Star] Wanna One's Agency Responds to Contract Extension Rumors

작성 2018.01.31 16:10 조회 재생수168
K-pop project group Wanna One's management agency YMC Entertainment has responded to reports on the possible extension of the group's contract.

On January 31, a news outlet reported that YMC and the members' agencies recently discussed the possibility of having Wanna One remain as a group slightly longer than the original contract.
Wanna OneThe eleven-member boy group Wanna One is originally set to continue its promotions as a group until December 31, 2018.
Wanna OneHowever, the report said that as many music festivals and award ceremonies continue until February, it would seem appropriate for the group to remain until February 2019 to attend the events.

In response to the report, YMC Entertainment stated, "It is true that we brought up the possibility to hold Wanna One's final concert(scheduled in December) in January, but there are no further discussion regarding the members' contract renewals."
Wanna OneDebuted in August 2017 through Mnet's popular survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2', Wanna One has swept the K-pop scene with its skyrocketing popularity.
Wanna OneAs most of the members were trainees before their debut as Wanna One other than Hwang Min Hyun(NU'EST) and Ha Sung Woon(HOTSHOT), they are expected to debut again in a different group from their individual agencies after Wanna One's disbandment.

(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)     
