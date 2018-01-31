SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] No Malfunctions nor Defects Found in Kim Joo Hyuk's Vehicle
[SBS Star] No Malfunctions nor Defects Found in Kim Joo Hyuk's Vehicle

작성 2018.01.31
The cause of Korean actor Kim Joo Hyuk's death still remains unknown.

Recently, National Institute of Scientific Investigation (NISI) has forwarded the final findings of the actor's vehicle to the police.

According to the media report made by Money Today, NISI's investigation findings show no malfunctions nor defects in Kim Joo Hyuk's vehicle.

NISI has been investigating the vehicle after receiving it from the police on November 2, 2017.

It was suspected that the actor's vehicle, Mercedes-Benz SUV, caused sudden unintended acceleration and had defects seeing that it was displaying abnormal activities on the day of the accident.

The investigation for vehicles commonly takes about a month, but this particular investigation took approximately three months.

As the previously released autopsy report showed that there were no cardiac or drug-related problems, the case of finding the cause of Kim Joo Hyuk's death still remains unsolved.

On January 30, the police stated that it will request for re-investigation of the case based on new findings alongside the information that they already have.

Last year, on October 30, Kim Joo Hyuk passed away in a fatal car accident, and the police reported that the cause of his death was due to a critical head injury.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, SBS News)

(SBS Star) 
