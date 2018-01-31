[SBS Star] SHINee's KEY Leaves Messages to His Fans on a Groupchat

KEY from the renowned K-pop boy band SHINee joined the anonymous group chat room on the most representative communication channel Kakaotalk and left messages about his daily lives.Although KEY is busy with preparing concerts in Japan, he left welcoming and warm messages to his fans.Various social media accounts and online communities released screenshots of KEY in Kakaotalk group chat room called 'Solitary Room'.'Solitary Room' is an open group chat room on Kakaotalk in which people just leave photos without any messages and communicate with each other.Depending on the head of the room, some people are forced to leave the room.The fans of K-pop idols create their own 'Solitary Room', post pictures of their favorite members, and communicate with each other.KEY entered his fans' 'Solitary Room' with a surprise since he did not expect that there would be the room for him.As KEY confessed that he is the one from SHINee, his fans required him to certify his personal information.KEY responded to his fans, "I am not an early adopter. Why do you guys make me to go through personal certification."He tried to confirm that he is real by posting his own picture that was not released online.But his fans did not easily believe him, and KEY had to reconfirm the fact that he is the real one from SHINee by posting another picture of himself.KEY was in despair and said, "Why are you guys full of mistrust? How many times do I have to confirm that it's me?"As his fans started to believe that he was real, KEY started talking.KEY added, "I am doing fine. I haven't talk to you guys for such a long time, so I came here to have talks with you."KEY continued, "Everyone, have a nice day and do well. I will leave now. Thank you so much for your support and always love you."The screenshots of KEY in the group chat room rapidly spread online.KEY also posted a screenshot of himself in the chat room on his Instagram, and confirmed that he was real and actually joined conversations.His fans and the public were touched by KEY's caring for his fans while he was busy getting ready for concerts in Japan, and were also relieved as KEY seemed fine after the loss of his beloved member JONGHYUN.Meanwhile, SHINee is scheduled to have 'SHINee WORLD THE BEST 2018 ~ FROM NOW ON' concert at Tokyo Dome and Osaka City Dome in Japan starting from next month.(Credit= Online community, 'bumkeyk' Instagram)(SBS Star)